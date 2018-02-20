Recipes: Seafood cheese coneys, seafood chili

DELHI TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -
We all know how much the Greater Cincinnati Area loves their chili. For those celebrating Lent, satisfying that craving may be difficult.
The Delhi Fire Fighters may have the solution, here's a Lent family recipe for coneys and chili.
CHILI ROCKS/ BO’S SLIDERS SEAFOOD CHILI
Makes 6 quarts
Ingredients:
- 6 oz. Bo Jackson’s Salmon Sliders
- 6 oz. Bo Jackson’s Tuna Sliders
- 6 oz. Bo Jackson’s Shrimp Slider
- 8 oz. Sebastian’s Special Crab Meat
- 8 oz. Salmon Fillet
- 4 oz. butter
- 4 oz. Portabella Mushrooms – diced
- 4 oz. Sweet Onions – diced
- 4 oz. diced apples
- 4 oz. diced celery
- 4 oz. Shredded Carrots – Chopped
- 2 – 28 oz. cans Red Gold Crushed Tomatoes
- 1 – 15 oz. can Red Gold Tomatoes
- 2 – 15 oz. cans Red Gold Petite Diced Tomatoes
- ½ – 15 oz. can Bush Great Northern Beans
- ½ – 15 oz. can Bush Black Beans
- ½ – 15 oz. can Bush Navy Beans
- ½ – 15 oz. can Bush Navy Beans
- ½ – 15 oz. can Bush Pinto Beans
- ½ – 15 oz. can Bush Chili Beans
- 4 oz. Chili Rocks Fiery Peppers Ketchup
- ½ tsp. fresh ground pepper
- 8 oz. Chili Rocks Mild Green Chilies Salsas (or one of our spicier styles)
- 1 tsp. Chili Rocks Fiery Red Hot Sauce (or less to taste)
- 8 oz. Chili Rocks Chili Rock’n Bloody Mary Mix (or spicier)
- 3 packs (15 ounces) Happy Trails Chili Mix or your favorite chili blend
Directions:
- Place about butter in a medium to hot skillet, then add the mushrooms, onions, celery, carrots, and apples sautéing them until tender.
- Add 1 or 2 packs (3 ounces or 6 ounces) of Happy Trails Chili Mix, and stir into mixture.
- In an adequate size stock pot, place Butter, and allow melting on medium to low heat.
- Place the Bo Jackson’s Seafood Sliders in the pot, and allowing them to slowly soften, stirring them often so as not to stick.
- As they soften, break them apart and mix the three styles into a uniform consistency.
- Add I or 2 packs (3 or 6 ounces) of Happy Trails Chili Mix, and stir into mixture.
- Add the Sebastian’s Crab Meat and chopped fresh salmon to the seafood mixture.
- Add the sautéed mixture of the mushrooms, onions, celery, and apples into the seafood mixture.
- Sprinkle 1 or 2 packs (3 or 6 ounces) of Happy Trails Chili Mix into the mixture, and stir.
- Add the Red Gold Petite Diced Tomatoes, Crushed Tomatoes, Tomato Sauce, Salsa, and Bloody Mary Mixer to the seafood mixture.
- Add the Fiery Peppers Ketchup, Pepper, and hot sauce to the seafood mixture.
- Add the assorted beans to the mixture, and stir.
- Stir all ingredients, and allow simmering on low to medium heat for about an hour. Continue to stir occasionally to avoid sticking.
- The chili is excellent on its own, or you can spoon over spaghetti or rice.
CHILI ROCKS SEAFOOD CHILI CHEESE CONEYS
Ingredients:
- 12 Imitation Crab Sticks
- 12 Coney Buns
- 16 oz. Shredded Cheddar Cheese
- 24 oz. Chili Rocks/ Bo Jackson’s Sliders Seafood Chili
Directions:
- While the seafood chili is still heating, submerge the Imitation Crab Sticks into the chili, and allow to warm up to the temperature of the chili.
- Place the Imitation Crab Stick on the open buns, and then cover the stick with the seafood chili.
- Place a generous mound of shredded Cheddar Cheese over the chili.
