Recipes: Seafood cheese coneys, seafood chili

We all know how much the Greater Cincinnati Area loves their chili. For those celebrating Lent, satisfying that craving may be difficult.

The Delhi Fire Fighters may have the solution, here's a Lent family recipe for coneys and chili.

CHILI ROCKS/ BO’S SLIDERS SEAFOOD CHILI

Makes 6 quarts

Ingredients:

6 oz. Bo Jackson’s Salmon Sliders

6 oz. Bo Jackson’s Tuna Sliders

6 oz. Bo Jackson’s Shrimp Slider

8 oz. Sebastian’s Special Crab Meat

8 oz. Salmon Fillet

4 oz. butter

4 oz. Portabella Mushrooms – diced

4 oz. Sweet Onions – diced

4 oz. diced apples

4 oz. diced celery

4 oz. Shredded Carrots – Chopped

2 – 28 oz. cans Red Gold Crushed Tomatoes

1 – 15 oz. can Red Gold Tomatoes

2 – 15 oz. cans Red Gold Petite Diced Tomatoes

½ – 15 oz. can Bush Great Northern Beans

½ – 15 oz. can Bush Black Beans

½ – 15 oz. can Bush Navy Beans

½ – 15 oz. can Bush Navy Beans

½ – 15 oz. can Bush Pinto Beans

½ – 15 oz. can Bush Chili Beans

4 oz. Chili Rocks Fiery Peppers Ketchup

½ tsp. fresh ground pepper

8 oz. Chili Rocks Mild Green Chilies Salsas (or one of our spicier styles)

1 tsp. Chili Rocks Fiery Red Hot Sauce (or less to taste)

8 oz. Chili Rocks Chili Rock’n Bloody Mary Mix (or spicier)

3 packs (15 ounces) Happy Trails Chili Mix or your favorite chili blend

Directions:

Place about butter in a medium to hot skillet, then add the mushrooms, onions, celery, carrots, and apples sautéing them until tender. Add 1 or 2 packs (3 ounces or 6 ounces) of Happy Trails Chili Mix, and stir into mixture. In an adequate size stock pot, place Butter, and allow melting on medium to low heat. Place the Bo Jackson’s Seafood Sliders in the pot, and allowing them to slowly soften, stirring them often so as not to stick. As they soften, break them apart and mix the three styles into a uniform consistency. Add I or 2 packs (3 or 6 ounces) of Happy Trails Chili Mix, and stir into mixture. Add the Sebastian’s Crab Meat and chopped fresh salmon to the seafood mixture. Add the sautéed mixture of the mushrooms, onions, celery, and apples into the seafood mixture. Sprinkle 1 or 2 packs (3 or 6 ounces) of Happy Trails Chili Mix into the mixture, and stir. Add the Red Gold Petite Diced Tomatoes, Crushed Tomatoes, Tomato Sauce, Salsa, and Bloody Mary Mixer to the seafood mixture. Add the Fiery Peppers Ketchup, Pepper, and hot sauce to the seafood mixture. Add the assorted beans to the mixture, and stir. Stir all ingredients, and allow simmering on low to medium heat for about an hour. Continue to stir occasionally to avoid sticking. The chili is excellent on its own, or you can spoon over spaghetti or rice.

CHILI ROCKS SEAFOOD CHILI CHEESE CONEYS

Ingredients:

12 Imitation Crab Sticks

12 Coney Buns

16 oz. Shredded Cheddar Cheese

24 oz. Chili Rocks/ Bo Jackson’s Sliders Seafood Chili

Directions:

While the seafood chili is still heating, submerge the Imitation Crab Sticks into the chili, and allow to warm up to the temperature of the chili. Place the Imitation Crab Stick on the open buns, and then cover the stick with the seafood chili. Place a generous mound of shredded Cheddar Cheese over the chili.

