2 killed in shooting at Ohio car dealership

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say two men reportedly got into a fight in an Ohio car dealership that ended with both men fatally shot.

A 911 caller reported seeing two men fighting Monday at Buck-I Auto Sales in Harrison Township near Dayton before hearing multiple shots fired.

Police kicked down a door at the business and discovered the men's bodies. The Montgomery County Coroner's Office has identified the Dayton men as 71-year-old Frank Buck and 59-year-old Lester Golson.

The Dayton Daily News reports that Buck operated the dealership. Investigators believe the men knew each other.

Police say they do not think anyone else was involved.

Authorities didn't immediately release any other details.

