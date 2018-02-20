State police: Man charged in killings of grandparents, uncle

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say a man charged with murder in the shootings of his grandparents and uncle had been arrested in Colorado.

Police spokesman Trooper Jeremy Hodges tells news outlets 28-year-old Edward D. Siddens was captured Monday evening after a vehicle chase with Sedgwick County, Colorado, sheriff's deputies. Hodges says the bodies of 73-year-old Jimmy Neal Siddens, his wife, 72-year-old Helen Siddens, and their son, 41-year-old Jimmy Neal Siddens II, had been found hours before at their Allen County home.

Bowling Green Daily News reports an Aug. 22 domestic violence order of protection bars Siddens from contact with his grandmother. Court records say his address then was a state psychiatric hospital.

Siddens is jailed in Colorado on several charges pending extradition. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

