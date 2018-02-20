Dolly Parton charity set to donate 100 millionth book

The Imagination Library started in 1995 in Parton’s home county in east Tennessee. It was inspired by her father’s inability to read and write. (Dolly Parton/Twitter)

(RNN) – Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library started donating books to children nearly a quarter century ago.

Next week in Washington, DC, the country music star's charity will donate its 100 millionth book to the Library of Congress.

“When I was growing up in the hills of east Tennessee, I knew my dreams would come true,” Parton said. “The seeds of these dreams are often found in books and the seeds you help plant in your community can grow across the world.”

The Imagination Library started in 1995 in Parton’s home county of Sevier, TN. It was inspired by her father’s inability to read and write.

“Dolly’s vision was to foster a love of reading among her county’s preschool children and their families by providing them with the gift of a specially selected book each month,” the program’s website says.

Today, it spans four countries and mails over a million free books each month to children around the world.

The ceremony will take place Feb. 27.

