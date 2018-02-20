Motz Turf Farms passes new milestone

The farmers at Motz Turf Farms are passing a new milestone.

While their farm in Newtown has been operating since the 1800s, they didn’t always solely focus on turf.

Family members say they made the decision 50 years ago to move from growing a variety of crops to only focusing on high quality fescue turf. Notably, their entire acreage was changed to only produce turf that year.

Motz Farms said their turf is used at Cincinnati favorites such as the Red’s, the Bengals, The Cincinnati Zoo, Children’s Hospital, country clubs, universities, businesses across the region and thousands of homes in the area.

