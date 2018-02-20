Cincinnati breaks new record for warmest February day

We set a new heat record Tuesday as temperatures reached 79 degrees, some 40 degrees above normal for this time of year.

The record high for the month of February was set in the afternoon at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

This snaps the record of 72 degrees, set on this date in 2016, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Unseasonably warm air and unsettled conditions are expected the next several days. A cold front will move through the area Wednesday.

The Ohio River FLOOD WARNING continues until 1 a.m. Saturday for areas along the Ohio River in the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

The weather will cool off as a cold front arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. It will still be much warmer than usual for this time of year with a high of 64.

