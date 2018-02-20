Barry Larkin: 'I would only manage for the Reds'

Barry Larkin didn’t back down from his recent comments on managing in Major League Baseball someday, and he doubled down on where he’d like to manage.

“If I manage in the big leagues, I would only want to manage for the Cincinnati Reds,” Larkin said pointing down at the Reds’ logo on his hoodie. “If that chance comes about, I’ll look at it at that point, but I’m not stressed and pressed or anything like that.”

Larkin is currently a minor league roving infield instructor with the Reds organization and special assistant to the general manager. In layman’s terms, he develops minor league players to prepare them for the big show.

[Joey Votto's message: 'We owe the fans a much better show']

Larkin arrives in Goodyear when the position players report and stays until Cactus League play ends. He is one of the last coaches off the practice field working with one of the last players on the practice field, a young player, trying to teach them every last drop of knowledge in his Hall of Fame brain.

“I’m getting pressure from our young players that are now starting to make it to the big leagues,” said Larkin. “They keep telling me, when it’s time for us to go to war, we want you to lead us. I don’t know what that timeline is. Some of them will be up there [in the majors] this next year and some of the other guys will be up in three or four years.”

FOX19 NOW followed up, asking Larkin if he’s implying that the young players want him to be the Reds’ manager when they make it. Larkin laughed, looking a little embarrassed and said, “You’ll have to ask them.”

There is no question about Larkin’s commitment to the organization and the players. He told FOX19 NOW that he meets with Bryan Price occasionally, to pick his brain on what life looks like as a manager.

In Larkin’s mind, there is no rush, but a very clear desire to return home and manage the Cincinnati Reds someday, sooner than later.

“I really enjoy player development and I’m enjoying what I’m doing now. If that comes about, I’ll certainly look at it at that time," he said.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.