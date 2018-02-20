Students at 5 Boone County schools charged with making threats

The Boone County sheriff charged five students with terroristic threatening and disorderly conduct between Feb. 12 and Feb. 19.

In a Tuesday news release, Sheriff Michael A. Helmig said he wants every parent to know he scrutinizes each and every incident involving threats and unlawful behavior in schools.

"In light of the most recent school shooting and the plethora of local social media posts concerning some factual incidents and many rumored and exaggerated renditions we, in an attempt to ease some parents’ minds, are setting the record straight by releasing what incidents we’ve investigated in our Boone County Schools lately," the release reads.

All five students were involved in direct threats and creating alarm in area schools, Helmig said.

The schools involved were Cooper High, Boone County High, Conner High, Ockerman Middle, and R.A. Jones Middle.

Lawyers urge students to take behavior seriously after string of threats

He says he has a zero tolerance and has instructed his deputies and school resource officers alike to charge anyone found to have violated the law when it comes to school conduct.

"Parents of Boone County School children can rest assured all incidents and allegations are investigated," the release continued. "The students need to know their actions carry consequences. If what they do is a violation of a criminal law they will be charged in addition to what penalties the school board levies."

Charges in a criminal complaint are accusations only. It is the government’s burden to prove the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.