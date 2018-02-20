Rising water causes concern in New Richmond

As the river continues to rise, people in its flood path continue to keep a watchful eye.

In some parts of River Pines RV Resort in New Richmond, the water can be more than waist deep. Right now, the concern is making sure property that's left behind doesn't float away.

Tom Sons is one of the board of directors at the resort and is also a property owner.

"I'm going in and checking stuff for people in case they've…make sure everything is tied down. The main thing is that it don't go down the river and cause other problems for other people," he said.

[PHOTOS: Flooding in the Tri-State]

Though the resort is closed right now, some people left property behind, such as campers and boats.

"But I'll be back in here probably all night tonight just checking; helping each camper you know we're all family," Sons said.

Sons said he doesn't think there are any concerns about campers that contain propane - but it could become and issue.

While there's concern over at River Pines, some residents in New Richmond said they're not concerned with flooding at all.

"I love it. I think it's so awesome all the different stuff you see coming down the river," Gayle Davis said.

Shirlene Martin lives in New Richmond and helped her daughter move her belongings out of the basement to keep them dry. She said the flooding comes with the territory of living near the river.

"I grew up here. I'm a true river rat and when the river comes up and down, it's just all part of what we do. You know it's the beauty of the river, truly outweighs the bad it will bring on us sometime,” said Martin.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.