Man shot by officer claims he posed no physical threat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A lawsuit filed by a man who was shot by an officer while in an abandoned Kentucky home last year claims he never posed a physical threat to the officer.
The Courier-Journal of Louisville reports 38-year-old Bruce Warrick was shot after being found by Officer Sarah Stumler, who was searching a house due to reports of a man doing drugs inside.
Warrick's lawsuit notes he was unarmed. It also claims Stumler had no reason to believe he posed any threat of serious bodily injury to the officer.
Two other officers were also at the scene but didn't fire their weapons.
Stumler remains on administrative leave as the Jefferson Commonwealth's attorney continues to review if criminal charges against the officer are warranted. The newspaper didn't report if they'd reached out to Stumler for a comment.
Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
