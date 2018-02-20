Vehicle hits child at Westwood apartment complex - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Vehicle hits child at Westwood apartment complex

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
File photo (Source: Pixabay) File photo (Source: Pixabay)
WESTWOOD, OH (FOX19) -

A vehicle struck a child at a Cincinnati-area apartment complex Tuesday.

It happened at the Candlewood Apartments on Harrison Avenue in Westwood around 4:15 p.m.

The child's condition is unknown. Stay with FOX19 NOW for updates.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly