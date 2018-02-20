Springfield Twp police officer hospitalized after exposure to possible narcotic

Dozens of teens spread their bodies across the pavement outside the White House on Monday to symbolize the dead in the Florida school shooting and call for stronger gun controls.Full Story >
Dozens of teens spread their bodies across the pavement outside the White House on Monday to symbolize the dead in the Florida school shooting and call for stronger gun controls.Full Story >
Two buses are preparing to take about 100 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to Tallahassee so that they can pressure state lawmakers to pass more restrictive gun laws.Full Story >
Two buses are preparing to take about 100 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to Tallahassee so that they can pressure state lawmakers to pass more restrictive gun laws.Full Story >
The Trump administration says Vice President Mike Pence was ready to meet with representatives from North Korea during his visit to the Olympic Games in South Korea but that North Korea canceled at the last minute.Full Story >
The Trump administration says Vice President Mike Pence was ready to meet with representatives from North Korea during his visit to the Olympic Games in South Korea but that North Korea canceled at the last minute.Full Story >
US says Pence was ready to meet with North Korea at Olympics, but North Korea canceled at last minute.Full Story >
US says Pence was ready to meet with North Korea at Olympics, but North Korea canceled at last minute.Full Story >
The Ohio River has crested in Cincinnati but should remain above flood stage until late Friday.Full Story >
The Ohio River has crested in Cincinnati but should remain above flood stage until late Friday.Full Story >