Springfield Twp police officer hospitalized after exposure to possible narcotic

SPRINGFIELD TWP., OH (FOX19) -

A Springfield Township police officer was hospitalized Tuesday evening, authorities say, after being exposed to some kind of narcotic during a traffic stop.

The traffic stop took place near Oakfield Avenue and Winton Ridge Lane.

The officer was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to the Hamilton County dispatcher.

