Woman convicted after performing root canal in her living room

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) – A Los Angeles woman will serve probation after pleading no contest to practicing dentistry without a license from her living room, which resulted in the serious bodily injury of at least one woman.

Clara Medina, 58, entered a plea of no contest to one count of battery likely to produce serious bodily injury after a woman was hospitalized, allegedly due to injuries she sustained undergoing a root canal at Medina’s home.

Prosecutors say the uninsured victim made an appointment in March 2017 to see Medina for a toothache after being referred by co-workers, who had previously seen her for other dental work.

After Medina allegedly attempted to perform a root canal while using various needles, prosecutors say the victim had to be hospitalized and may have permanent nerve damage as a result.

"It's literally like a horror movie,” said Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer. "I try to put myself in the position of the victim and think of how horrifying this would be."

Feuer praised the victim for her courage in reporting the ordeal to authorities.

"I have tremendous admiration for her and, at the same time, a great deal of empathy for what she must have endured,” he said.

Medina was sentenced to three years of probation and 30 days of county jail or 20 days of community labor. She was also ordered to pay full restitution to her victim and stay 100 yards away from her.

