Florida shooting survivors in capital, demand action on guns

On Wednesday, Trump will host a "listening session" that will include people impacted by mass shootings in Parkland, Columbine, Colorado and Newtown, Connecticut.Full Story >
At his funeral, the 15-year-old also received medals for heroism from the U.S. Army, and his coffin was draped with an American flag.Full Story >
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas arrived in Tallahassee from Parkland on Tuesday night and spoke before a group of fellow students and media.Full Story >
The photo of a sheriff’s deputy praying over a recovering Florida school shooting victim has captivated the public.Full Story >
The "March for Our Lives," planned for next month is being organized by five students who survived the attack.Full Story >
More than three-quarters of those surveyed say Congress could do more and 62 percent say the same for President Trump.Full Story >
A former student opened fire at the end of the day at a Parkland, FL, high school. There are multiple fatalities.Full Story >
Deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein says the goal of 13 Russians and three Russian entities charged Friday was "spreading distrust" of 2016 candidates and the political system.Full Story >
Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law nowFull Story >
Florida school shooting survivors head to state Capitol on collision course with lawmakersFull Story >
Yance Ford discusses his Oscar-nominated documentary 'Strong Island' and making history as the first trans filmmaker ever nominatedFull Story >
As "Black Panther" sells out in U.S. theaters, educators, philanthropist, celebrities, business owners and athletes are bringing children of color to see the film which features a black superhero in a fictional, un-colonized African nationFull Story >
The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developmentsFull Story >
Ferocious female-led tragicomedy "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" was the big winner at the British Academy Film Awards, at a ceremony dominated by women demanding an end to harassment, abuse and inequalityFull Story >
Students who escaped the deadly school shooting in Florida are focusing their anger at President Donald Trump, contending that his response to the attack has been needlessly divisiveFull Story >
Four hours from the Florida high school where 17 people were shot and killed, hundreds of people gathered in a park to rally against gun violence and call for stricter gun lawsFull Story >
Protesters held signs and urged for change to gun laws in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, days after 17 people were shot and killed at a high school some 25 miles awayFull Story >
