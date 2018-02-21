Man charged in the shooting deaths of 3 people, unborn child

CORBIN, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man is charged with four counts of murder in the shooting deaths of three people and an unborn child.

News outlets report 37-year-old Paul Brock was arrested Sunday and arraigned Tuesday in the deaths of 74-year-old Mary Jackson, her pregnant granddaughter, 33-year-old Tiffany Myers, and Myers' husband, 45-year-old Aaron Byers.

Corbin police found Jackson and Myers shot to death at a home Saturday. Lt. Coy Wilson says Myers' brother escaped the home and called police.

Wilson says police didn't believe Brock's assertion that Byers had shot the women.

Police found Byers' body in a shallow grave Monday in a wooded area owned by Brock. Wilson says Byers was likely shot Saturday, but not at the home.

No possible motives have been released. Brock was appointed a public defender.

