New managers appointed at 4 Kentucky parks

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's parks commissioner says new managers have been appointed at four parks.

Parks Commissioner Donnie Holland says new managers are at Cumberland Falls State Resort Park, Jefferson Davis State Historic Site, Taylorsville Lake State Park and Perryville Battlefield State Historic Site.

Joe Mounce joins the Cumberland Falls resort park near Corbin as manager. Mounce has worked at Kenlake and Dale Hollow Lake state resort parks.

David K. Smith has joined Jefferson Davis State Historic Site in Fairview as manager; she has worked with Kentucky State Parks since 2010.

Jeremy Riggs is the new manager at Taylorsville Lake State Park. Riggs has worked in the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet.

The new manager at Perryville Battlefield State Historic Site is Joan House. House was acting park manager for the last year.

