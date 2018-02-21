Police: 13-year-old stabbed school security officer

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Police say they have arrested a 13-year-old for stabbing a school security officer in Ohio.
The alleged stabbing took place at Jefferson Junior High School in Toledo around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Officer Craig Hanna told police he heard a knock at his office door, but he at first did not see anyone. Hanna says he stepped out, saw a boy standing next to the door and felt a poke in his abdomen.
The knife broke at the handle and fell, and Hanna says he placed the teen in handcuffs. Police say the 57-year-old suffered a small cut and did not require medical attention.
Police say the boy told Hanna he attempted the attack because he did not like the officer.
The teen has been charged with felonious assault.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Ross Township police are investigating gunfire that was reported in Ross and Hanover Townships Tuesday night.Full Story >
Ross Township police are investigating gunfire that was reported in Ross and Hanover Townships Tuesday night.Full Story >
Miami University has suspended all fraternity activity after reports of hazing, the school announced Tuesday.Full Story >
Miami University has suspended all fraternity activity after reports of hazing, the school announced Tuesday.Full Story >
Two Greater Cincinnati Schools were victims of reported threats that were determined to be false Wednesday.Full Story >
Two Greater Cincinnati Schools were victims of reported threats that were determined to be false Wednesday.Full Story >
Ready for 76 degrees in February? We will break a heat record Tuesday.Full Story >
Ready for 76 degrees in February? We will break a heat record Tuesday.Full Story >
Mt. Healthy Police are looking for a missing teenager they believe to be a runaway.Full Story >
Mt. Healthy Police are looking for a missing teenager they believe to be a runaway.Full Story >