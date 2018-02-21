Pedestrian hit, killed in West Chester

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed early Wednesday morning in West Chester.

The accident happened around 12:30 a.m., police say, when a man was walking on the shoulder of the road at the corner of Muhlhauser Road and International Boulevard.

Police say the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police.

There's no word on if any charges will be filed.

