Woman in critical condition after Columbia Twp fire

A woman is in critical condition after a house fire in Columbia Township late Tuesday night.

Fire crews say the fire broke out in a home on Fredricksburg Court around 10:30 p.m.

Firefighters were able to get a woman out of the home. She was taken by ambulance to UC Medical Center.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

