Police looking for missing Mt. Healthy teen

Mt. Healthy Police are looking for a missing teenager they believe to be a runaway.

Police say 15-year-old Magentta Montgomery was last seen at her home on Feb. 20 around 11:30 p.m.

Montgomery was last seen wearing a black zip up hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and glasses, police say. She is described as being 5 feet 4 inches in height, weighing between 90 and 100 pounds, with brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the teen's whereabouts is asked to call the Mt. Healthy Police Department at 513-728-3183 or the Hamilton County Communications Center at 513-825-2280.

