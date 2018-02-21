Pastor accused in Sunday school robbery is held on $75K bond

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio judge has set bond at $75,000 for a man described by police as a gun-wielding pastor who helped rob a teacher during a Sunday school class at his church.
The Blade in Toledo reports a judge set matching bond amounts Tuesday for 49-year-old Anthony Morris and his 46-year-old wife, Zelda.
They were jailed on aggravated robbery charges after the alleged confrontation at St. Paul's AME Zion Church. Their 19-year-old daughter was sought on the same charge.
Court records didn't immediately list attorneys for the couple.
Police say the teacher alleged that the teen grabbed her hair, the pastor threw her to the ground and held a gun on her, and the pastor's wife punched her and took items from the woman's purse, including a cellphone and stun gun.
