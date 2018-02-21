Threats against Northwest High, Pleasant Run Middle determined to be false

Two Greater Cincinnati Schools were victims of reported threats that were determined to be false Wednesday.

In a text sent to parents by Northwest High School, the threats were against Northwest and Pleasant Run Middle School.

Lawyers urge students to take behavior seriously after string of threats

Colerain Police and school officials investigated the threats that they say had been circulating in the community.

Students at 5 Boone County schools charged with making threats

School officials say that students at both schools are safe and they will be sending a letter home with students.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.