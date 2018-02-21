Flooding expected to persist this week along Ohio River

CINCINNATI (AP) - Forecasters expect rain to keep feeding flooded areas along the Ohio River this week.

The National Weather Service says the river crested Tuesday evening at 55.3 feet (16.9 meters) in the Cincinnati region, 3 feet above flood stage. The river has begun falling, but flooding persisted Wednesday in Cincinnati and nearby areas in southwest Ohio, northern Kentucky and southeast Indiana. Some highways and many smaller roads were closed in spots.

Forecaster Myron Padgett in the Wilmington, Ohio, office says more rainfall is expected and flooding will continue into the weekend. It's expected to remain at a minor flooding level, but the amount of rain to come could affect that.

Much of southern Ohio remains under flood warning. The weather service says there is potential for flooding elsewhere in Ohio.

