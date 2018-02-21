Ross Twp police investigating shots fired reports

Ross Township police are investigating gunfire that was reported in Ross and Hanover Townships Tuesday night.

Police say they received reports around 9 p.m. of gunshots coming from a large, loud, black pickup truck.

Officers found several shell casings but no property damage has been reported, officials say.

Police are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to call Ross Township police at 513-863-2337.

