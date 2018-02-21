A Black History Month event causes more headaches at Mason schools

This was an extra credit questionnaire given to Mason High School students who attended a Black History Month event. The problem? The teacher called it February Awareness Month. (Photo: Provided/Cincinnati Enquirer)

The students didn't get extra credit for Black History Month.

They got extra credit for "February Awareness Month."

This was in Mason earlier this month, a day after racist video of a white student saying the N-word circulated around the high school and prompted an investigation by the school district.

On Feb. 6, the first black graduate of Mason Schools spoke after school as part of a series of events celebrating Black History Month. Students were encouraged to come and given the opportunity to earn extra credit by answering questions about the event.

But some students and parents left the event concerned, District Spokeswoman Tracey Carson confirmed in an interview. There were two issues:

The speaker, Charles Johnson, said he never experienced racism in Mason. Some worried this might keep students who are experiencing racism now from speaking up.

The extra credit worksheet given to students referred to "February Awareness Month" and made no mention of Black History Month.

Carson, who was at the event, told our media partners at The Enquirer it was a good example of never using a single person's story to represent an entire cultural experience.

"We will continue to have those conversations," she said.

As for awareness month?

"Total miss," Carson said. "It should say Black History Month."

Future events in the speaker series will reference Black History Month, she said.