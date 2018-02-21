Cold as ice: Kirstie Alley and USA curling team trade Twitter jabs

(RNN) – You’ve got to have stones to take on the U.S. Men’s Olympic curling team. Kirstie Alley is case in point.
On Monday, the Emmy award-winning actress tweeted:
Im not trying to be mean but…… Curling is boring.
Not losing a beat, the curlers punched back with a chilly response of their own.
We’re not trying to be mean either but your movies weren’t exactly riveting theater Kirstie. #justsaying #curling #rockit #TeamUSA https://t.co/8q9KtxvCPe— Team Shuster (@TeamShuster) February 20, 2018
Ouch.
The team’s official Twitter account is named Team Shuster for captain John Shuster.
On his personal account, Olympic curler Matt Hamilton also iced Ms. Alley.
You're entitled to your wrong opinion— Matt Hamilton (@MattJamilton) February 20, 2018
She responded with three laughing emojis, but Alley was clearly getting a chilly response on the internet.
Another day to try and be as "sensitive" as possible to not offend anyone anywhere anytime ...about anything..lmfao GOOD LUCK??????— Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) February 20, 2018
Alley eventually relented as the Twitter challenge continued.
Ok I'm gonna give it another chance! My son loves watching Curling! He doesn't love figure skating which I do so we can make each other give 2nd chances today!! ???? https://t.co/lFJkFF9ioP— Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) February 20, 2018
With that, all seemed to be forgiven and the Hollywood star appeared to be in line for some U.S.A. curling team swag.
Awww @kirstiealley, we knew you'd come around! Allow us or our good friends at @HollywoodCurl to show you and your son the ropes sometime. In the meantime, let us outfit you both with a @usacurl shirt. #TeamKirstie #TeamShuster #TeamUSA #curling #cheers https://t.co/hI8PIgqzOH— Team Shuster (@TeamShuster) February 20, 2018
Alley later pulled some of her tweets.
I deleted any of my tweets that I decided were unnecessary .... True, I could have deleted all my tweets with that criteria, but I'm lazy— Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) February 21, 2018
Lesson for Alley: Don’t bring the heat if you can’t handle the ice.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.
Walnut Hills High School joined classrooms across the nation that walked out in protest of gun laws in the wake of the shooting at a Florida high school that claimed the lives of 17 people.Full Story >
Walnut Hills High School joined classrooms across the nation that walked out in protest of gun laws in the wake of the shooting at a Florida high school that claimed the lives of 17 people.Full Story >
The four-legged officers dedicated to protecting you will now have new protection of their own.Full Story >
The four-legged officers dedicated to protecting you will now have new protection of their own.Full Story >
The students didn't get extra credit for Black History Month. They got extra credit for "February Awareness Month."Full Story >
The students didn't get extra credit for Black History Month. They got extra credit for "February Awareness Month."Full Story >
The Boone County sheriff has charged six students with terroristic threatening and disorderly conduct between Feb. 12 and Feb. 19.Full Story >
The Boone County sheriff has charged six students with terroristic threatening and disorderly conduct between Feb. 12 and Feb. 19.Full Story >
An 8-year-old Ohio boy who had an unloaded gun in his backpack has told police he brought the weapon to his elementary school because he thought another student was going to hurt him.Full Story >
An 8-year-old Ohio boy who had an unloaded gun in his backpack has told police he brought the weapon to his elementary school because he thought another student was going to hurt him.Full Story >
Sofia Goggia of Italy won the Olympic women's downhill race as Lindsey Vonn earned bronze.Full Story >
Sofia Goggia of Italy won the Olympic women's downhill race as Lindsey Vonn earned bronze.Full Story >
U.S. figure skaters Bradie Tennell, Mirai Nagasu and Karen Chen all stumbled on their opening jumps during the short program at the Pyeongchang Games.Full Story >
U.S. figure skaters Bradie Tennell, Mirai Nagasu and Karen Chen all stumbled on their opening jumps during the short program at the Pyeongchang Games.Full Story >
The United States had never won a medal of any kind in women's cross-country skiing prior to the race.Full Story >
The United States had never won a medal of any kind in women's cross-country skiing prior to the race.Full Story >
Pence's office, acknowledging the scrapped meeting on Tuesday, said North Korea had "dangled a meeting" in hopes that doing so would entice the vice president to ease up on the North.Full Story >
Pence's office, acknowledging the scrapped meeting on Tuesday, said North Korea had "dangled a meeting" in hopes that doing so would entice the vice president to ease up on the North.Full Story >
Emmy award-winning actress Kirstie Alley got an ice-cold response after throwing shade on curling.Full Story >
Emmy award-winning actress Kirstie Alley got an ice-cold response after throwing shade on curling.Full Story >
The Trump administration says Vice President Mike Pence was ready to meet with representatives from North Korea during his visit to the Olympic Games in South Korea but that North Korea canceled at the last minute.Full Story >
The Trump administration says Vice President Mike Pence was ready to meet with representatives from North Korea during his visit to the Olympic Games in South Korea but that North Korea canceled at the last minute.Full Story >