Cold as ice: Kirstie Alley and USA curling team trade Twitter ja - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Cold as ice: Kirstie Alley and USA curling team trade Twitter jabs

(RNN) – You’ve got to have stones to take on the U.S. Men’s Olympic curling team. Kirstie Alley is case in point.

On Monday, the Emmy award-winning actress tweeted:

Im not trying to be mean but…… Curling is boring.

Not losing a beat, the curlers punched back with a chilly response of their own.

Ouch.

The team’s official Twitter account is named Team Shuster for captain John Shuster.

On his personal account, Olympic curler Matt Hamilton also iced Ms. Alley.

She responded with three laughing emojis, but Alley was clearly getting a chilly response on the internet.

Alley eventually relented as the Twitter challenge continued.

With that, all seemed to be forgiven and the Hollywood star appeared to be in line for some U.S.A. curling team swag.

Alley later pulled some of her tweets.

Lesson for Alley: Don’t bring the heat if you can’t handle the ice.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly