Cold as ice: Kirstie Alley and USA curling team trade Twitter jabs

(RNN) – You’ve got to have stones to take on the U.S. Men’s Olympic curling team. Kirstie Alley is case in point.

On Monday, the Emmy award-winning actress tweeted:

Im not trying to be mean but…… Curling is boring.

Not losing a beat, the curlers punched back with a chilly response of their own.

Ouch.

The team’s official Twitter account is named Team Shuster for captain John Shuster.

On his personal account, Olympic curler Matt Hamilton also iced Ms. Alley.

You're entitled to your wrong opinion — Matt Hamilton (@MattJamilton) February 20, 2018

She responded with three laughing emojis, but Alley was clearly getting a chilly response on the internet.

Another day to try and be as "sensitive" as possible to not offend anyone anywhere anytime ...about anything..lmfao GOOD LUCK?????? — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) February 20, 2018

Alley eventually relented as the Twitter challenge continued.

Ok I'm gonna give it another chance! My son loves watching Curling! He doesn't love figure skating which I do so we can make each other give 2nd chances today!! ???? https://t.co/lFJkFF9ioP — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) February 20, 2018

With that, all seemed to be forgiven and the Hollywood star appeared to be in line for some U.S.A. curling team swag.

Awww @kirstiealley, we knew you'd come around! Allow us or our good friends at @HollywoodCurl to show you and your son the ropes sometime. In the meantime, let us outfit you both with a @usacurl shirt. #TeamKirstie #TeamShuster #TeamUSA #curling #cheers https://t.co/hI8PIgqzOH — Team Shuster (@TeamShuster) February 20, 2018

Alley later pulled some of her tweets.

I deleted any of my tweets that I decided were unnecessary .... True, I could have deleted all my tweets with that criteria, but I'm lazy — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) February 21, 2018

Lesson for Alley: Don’t bring the heat if you can’t handle the ice.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.