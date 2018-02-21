Gun stances of Ohio governor candidates run the gamut

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Want a governor who's all-in on gun rights? How about one who supports a complete ban on assault-type weapons?
In politically diverse Ohio, candidates' responses to the deadly Florida school shooting have run the gamut.
Republican Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor reasserted her support for the 2nd Amendment and said more "trained, law-abiding citizens" should be carrying guns on school campuses.
GOP Attorney General Mike DeWine focused on schoolchildren's safety. He supported beefing up background checks and the state's threat-detection center, but stopped short of supporting additional restrictions on gun sales.
Democratic former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich (koo-SIH'-nich) rallied for Ohio to ban assault-type weapons statewide.
Democrat Richard Cordray's plan included banning sales of bump stocks, creating local gun trafficking task forces and appointing a "gun violence prevention czar."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Dearborn County Emergency Management staff is working to correct a problem that has put their tornado sirens out of commission.Full Story >
The Dearborn County Emergency Management staff is working to correct a problem that has put their tornado sirens out of commission.Full Story >
A driver fired off shots from a pick-up truck Tuesday in the middle of several area neighborhoods. Now, Ross Township police are looking for that person.Full Story >
A driver fired off shots from a pick-up truck Tuesday in the middle of several area neighborhoods. Now, Ross Township police are looking for that person.Full Story >
Thursday is National Chili Day, a "holiday" that is near and dear to hearts (and stomachs) across greater Cincinnati.Full Story >
Thursday is National Chili Day, a "holiday" that is near and dear to hearts (and stomachs) across greater Cincinnati.Full Story >
Florence police responded Tuesday to a report of a person with a weapon at the Airport Ford.Full Story >
Florence police responded Tuesday to a report of a person with a weapon at the Airport Ford.Full Story >