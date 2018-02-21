Bill to update guardianship laws cleared Senate panel

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A bill to update Kentucky's guardianship laws for the first time in decades has cleared another hurdle with bipartisanship support from lawmakers.

The bill advanced by a Senate committee Wednesday comes as the state struggles with growing caseloads of vulnerable elderly and disabled people who are wards of the state. The bill seeks to ease the strain on the state by better ensuring that relatives take on guardianship roles.

Tim Feeley, deputy secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, says the state is guardian for 4,448 wards. Unlike some neighboring states, Kentucky has no cap on its public guardianship program, and Feeley spoke against such a cap.

The measure unanimously cleared the Senate Health and Welfare Committee. The bill has already passed the House.

