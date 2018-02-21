2 corrections officers attacked at Kentucky prison

EDDYVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Officials say two corrections officers have been attacked by inmates at a maximum-security prison in Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police said they were called to the Kentucky State Penitentiary in western Kentucky around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday after a corrections officer was assaulted.

Police said the incident occurred when an inmate was being removed from a room and that other inmates joined in before being restrained by other corrections officers. Two corrections officers were treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

The Eddyville prison, which houses about 850 inmates, was placed on lockdown.

The names of the corrections officers were not released.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.