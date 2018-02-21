Reds tickets go on sale Saturday morning

Single game tickets for the 2018 Cincinnati Reds regular season go on sale Saturday morning.

Excluding Opening Day, Reds fans can grab tickets to any home game beginning at 9 a.m.

The 2018 season kicks off with a five-game homestand that includes three games against the Washington Nationals and two versus the Chicago Cubs:

Thursday, March 29: Reds vs. Nationals, 4:10 p.m. – 142nd Opening Day (tickets on sale March 10)

Saturday, March 31: Reds vs. Nationals, 2:10 p.m. – 3rd annual Kids Opening Day presented by Frisch’s Big Boy

Sunday, April 1: Reds vs. Nationals, 4:10 p.m.

Monday, April 2: Reds vs. Cubs, 4:10 p.m. – Findlay Market Game (99th Findlay Market Parade from Noon to 2 p.m.)

Tuesday, April 3: Reds vs. Cubs, 6:40 p.m.

Fans have several options to purchase tickets:

Online at reds.com

Call 513-381-REDS, or 877-647-REDS (7337)

In person at Great American Ball Park ticket windows and select Kroger stores with Ticketmaster retail outlets.

To view the full 2016 Reds promotional schedule, visit reds.com/promotions

