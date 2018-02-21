Suited up: K9 gets bullet, stab proof vest

The four-legged officers dedicated to protecting you will now have new protection of their own.

The Erlanger Police Department announced on their Facebook page that their K9 Bodo received body armor.

Bodo's new armor is both bullet and stab protective, according to the department.

Officials say the vest was donated b y a non-profit organization who provides these types of material and other assistance to law enforcement dogs in the U.S.

The program is open to all dogs actively employed, officials say, and donations can be made on the company's website.

Bodo's vest is embroidered with the sentiment 'in memory of K9 Jethro, Canotn, OH Police Department' in honor of the German Shepherd who was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2016.

