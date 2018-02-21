Students at Walnut Hills walk out in protest of gun violence

Walnut Hills High School joined classrooms across the nation that walked out in protest of gun laws in the wake of the shooting at a Florida high school that claimed the lives of 17 people.

Nearly 200 students walked out of the school around noon.

You could hear students chanting, "tell me what democracy looks like."

Other area schools joined the walk out. Several Simon Kenton High School students walked out chanting "we want change," and "never again."

Ohio classmates joined national walkouts in hopes to prompt gun control legislation.

Several students who survived the high school shooting in Florida last week spoke out at the state Capitol about how a change needs to happen.

Students at schools across counties in Florida planned short walkouts Wednesday, the one week anniversary of the deadly shooting.

There is a national school walkout planned for April 20 to protest gun violence.

April 20 marks the 19th year since the Columbine High School massacre in Colorado that left 13 dead.

Participants are encouraged to wear orange.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.