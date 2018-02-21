Prosecutor: Suspect in Ohio prison stabbing 3-time killer

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - One of the inmates suspected in the stabbing of an Ohio prison guard is a three-time convicted killer.

Joe Hale, an assistant prosecutor in Scioto County, says suspect Casey Pigge (pij) was removed from the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility after Tuesday's attack and transferred to a state prison in Youngstown.

Pigge had previously been convicted of killing two fellow inmates in separate cases and a woman.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says two inmates on Tuesday attacked the guard in the prison infirmary with metal weapons.

Prisons spokeswoman JoEllen Smith on Wednesday confirmed a "serious inmate on staff assault." Smith says corrections officer Matthew Mathias remains hospitalized in stable condition and the prison remains on lockdown.

It's unclear if Pigge has an attorney.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.