Tick-tock: The Jeff Bezos 10,000-year solar clock

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is building a gigantic, 10,000-year solar powered clock, carved into the side of a mountain in Texas.Full Story >
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is building a gigantic, 10,000-year solar powered clock, carved into the side of a mountain in Texas.Full Story >
Drinking two glasses of alcohol per day could reduce the chances of dying prematurely by 18 percent, compared to only 11 percent for daily physical activity.Full Story >
Drinking two glasses of alcohol per day could reduce the chances of dying prematurely by 18 percent, compared to only 11 percent for daily physical activity.Full Story >