Tick-tock: The Jeff Bezos 10,000-year solar clock

(CNN) –Jeff Bezos doesn’t seem to do anything small.

The Amazon founder is building a gigantic, 10,000-year solar powered clock. It’s carved into the side of a mountain in Texas.

This week, Bezos tweeted a time-lapse video of the construction.

The 500-foot-tall clock features five room-sized anniversary chambers.

The first anniversary chamber features a mechanical model of the solar system, including interplanetary probes launched during the 20th century.

There will also be 10-year, 100-year, 1,000-year, and 10,000-year anniversary chambers. They haven't been designed yet.

The clock was the brain child of Danny Hillis. Bezos has been working with him for several years on the project.

Installation has begun—500 ft tall, all mechanical, powered by day/night thermal cycles, synchronized at solar noon, a symbol for long-term thinking—the #10000YearClock is coming together thx to the genius of Danny Hillis, Zander Rose & the whole Clock team! Enjoy the video. pic.twitter.com/FYIyaUIbdJ — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) February 20, 2018

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.