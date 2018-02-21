Man sentenced for role in 2016 murder of Middletown mother

A man found guilty in connection to the murder of a Middletown mother in February 2016 was sentenced on Wednesday.

Curtis Burdette was sentenced to 25 years for his actions in the shooting death of 29-year-old Brittany Russell.

In February of 2016, officers were called to Free Pike in Dayton, where they found Russell shot to death in her car, with her 6-month-old daughter in the backseat.

Russell, who was not a custodial parent, went to the father’s Middletown home Feb. 9 and persuaded a babysitter to let her take Haven, saying she would bring her back in a few hours. She never returned and family members contacted authorities.

The child was not hurt.

On March 6, 2017, Burdette was found guilty on counts of involuntary manslaughter, kidnapping, and tampering with evidence.

Co-defendant, Brandon Carr, was found guilty on Feb. 6, 2018 after a week-long jury trial on counts including aggravated murder, murder, kidnapping, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, endangering children, possession of heroin, and having weapons while under disability.

He will be sentenced on March 9.

