Auditor: Continue marijuana program despite 'multiple' flaws

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The state auditor says Ohio should continue its medical marijuana program despite "multiple" flaws in selecting grower applicants.

Republican Auditor David Yost says the program's flaws should be handled by administrative appeals or lawsuits.

The Department of Commerce last week acknowledged a scoring error led to a company's inadvertent exclusion from the proposed list of the dozen big marijuana growers in Ohio's new program.

The agency says it identified the mistake after Yost expressed concern that two employees had complete access to the scoring data. The agency offered to put the program on hold. But Yost said in Wednesday's letter it's too late for that.

Some unsuccessful applicants for grower licenses sued the state Tuesday, alleging failures in the licensing process and seeking revocation of provisional licenses issued last year.

