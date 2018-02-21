Jennifer Lawrence on cold dress controversy: 'Get a grip people'

Vicky Cornell blames her husband’s death on the drugs she says he was prescribed to “help him sleep” after suffering a shoulder injury.Full Story >
Jennifer Lawrence appeared a sleeveless Versace gown next to her bundled up male co-stars.Full Story >
Showtime's main fixer is calling in Katie HolmesFull Story >
Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane have called it quits.Full Story >
Remember the Furby? After seeing this, you'll never be able to forget itFull Story >
On Thursday, video game developer Built By Snowman will launch Alto’s Odyssey, which takes Alto from the snowy climes to the majestic desert.Full Story >
Satellite radio service SiriusXM boasts less than half the paying subscribers as the most popular on-demand music streaming service, but manages to stay profitable while Spotify hemorrhages moneyFull Story >
Marvel’s Black Panther did more than just win the weekend box office with its massive debutFull Story >
t looks like Transparent will have to forge ahead without its matriarch, Maura Pfefferman (Jeffrey Tambor).Full Story >
A lot has changed for Johnny Lawrence (Ralph Macchio) and Daniel LaRusso (William Zabka) since high school, but one thing remains the same: their deep-seeded dislike of one another.Full Story >
Moira (Samira Wiley) may have escaped to Canada on The Handmaid's Tale, but that doesn't mean she's free of Gilead just yetFull Story >
Former Charles in Charge child star Alexander Polinsky accused actor Scott Baio of sexually and emotionally abusing him on the set of the '80s sitcom at a press conference Wednesday, E! reports.Full Story >
