Jennifer Lawrence on cold dress controversy: 'Get a grip people'

Jennifer Lawrence appeared a sleeveless Versace gown next to her bundled up male co-stars. (Source: Joel C Ryan/AP) Jennifer Lawrence appeared a sleeveless Versace gown next to her bundled up male co-stars. (Source: Joel C Ryan/AP)
(RNN) – Actress Jennifer Lawrence turned heads this week when she stepped out in London wearing a stunning black Versace dress to promote her upcoming movie “Red Sparrow.”

The sight also caused tongues to wag when her male director and co-stars huddled next to her in warm coats on the 40-degree winter day.

Sexism? Double standard?

“Utterly ridiculous,” Lawrence said in a Facebook post. “I am extremely offended.”

“That Versace dress was fabulous, you think I'm going to cover that gorgeous dress up with a coat and a scarf? I was outside for 5 minutes. I would have stood in the snow for that dress because I love fashion and that was my choice.”

“Get a grip people,” she said. “Everything you see me wear is my choice. And if I want to be cold THATS MY CHOICE TOO!”

