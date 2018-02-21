High court won't block deportation of Cincinnati-area man

WASHINGTON (AP) - A Supreme Court justice is refusing to block the deportation of an immigrant in the Cincinnati area who has been helping care for a disabled child.
Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday denied an emergency appeal from 27-year-old Yancarlos Mendez without comment.
Mendez says in court papers that he has been in the U.S. since 2015 and was picked up by immigration officers in late November following a local court conviction for driving without a license.
Mendez says he has provided financial and emotional support to a 6-year-old boy who was paralyzed below the waist in an accident. Mendez recently married the boy's mother in a jailhouse wedding.
Mendez says he is a citizen of the Dominican Republic and Spain.
