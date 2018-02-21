Man arrested, accused of pointing gun at Airport Ford workers

Florence police responded Tuesday to a report of a person with a weapon at the Airport Ford.

A customer at the parts counter became upset when he found out his auto parts were not in, police said, so he pulled out a black gun and pointed it at two employees.

He left the lot in a 2008 Ford Ranger. Officers responding to the scene were able to locate the vehicle eastbound on KY 18, conducting a traffic stop at the intersection with Interstate 75.

Sherrell Jacks, 75, of Ludlow, was taken into custody without incident. Two handguns were located during the traffic stop -- one on the man and another in the passenger seat.

Jacks was charged with two counts of wanton endangerment and taken to the Boone County Detention Center.

