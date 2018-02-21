Kentucky jailer indicted on charge

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky jailer has been indicted on a charge of malfeasance or neglect of county officer.

The Independent of Ashland reports Boyd County Jailer Joe Burchett was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday.

Boyd Commonwealth's Attorney Rhonda Copley announced the launch of an investigation last year after several incidents at the county detention center that included inmate escapes.

Burchett isn't running for re-election after he withdrew his name from the ballot before the candidate filing deadline.

If convicted on the malfeasance charge before the end of his term in January, Burchett could be removed from office. The charge isn't punishable with jail time but carries a maximum penalty of a fine ranging from $100 to $1,000.

Burchett's attorney, Scott White, says he and his client are confident they can prove Burchett's innocence.

Information from: Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, http://www.messenger-inquirer.com

