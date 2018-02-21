Judge officially dismisses case against ex-univ board chair

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) - A special judge has officially dismissed the case against a former University of Kentucky board chairman.

The Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer reports Special Circuit Judge Kelly Mark Easton filed an order Friday to dismiss the rape, sodomy and bribery charges against 78-year-old Billy Joe Miles.

Easton dismissed the charges without prejudice, meaning prosecutors could refile the charges again at a later time.

Miles was charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a home health worker in 2016.

Court documents say the alleged victim chose not to go forward when Easton ruled she could be questioned at trial about law enforcement investigations into her claims of being harassed by Miles' family and employees.

Defense attorney Scott Cox wrote that Miles and his family want this case expunged

Information from: Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, http://www.messenger-inquirer.com

