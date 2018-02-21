Students protest gun violence in wake of Florida shooting

By The Associated Press



Students protesting gun violence in the wake of the shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17 people have staged walkouts at some Ohio schools.

Several hundred students at Upper Arlington High School near Columbus walked out at noon Wednesday joining thousands of other students across the country protesting gun violence after last week's shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The walkout in Upper Arlington lasted 17 minutes. The names of the 17 victims in Florida were read aloud followed by a period of silence.

Some students at schools near Cleveland also walked out of class.

Westlake High School students in Westlake held signs reading "Enough is enough." Some students who walked out of Lakewood High School in Lakewood chanted "We want change."

More walkouts are planned.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.