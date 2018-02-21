Chris Cornell's wife blames death on sleeping pills

In this July 29, 2015, file photo, Chris Cornell poses for a portrait to promote his album, "Higher Truth." Cornell’s wife, Vicky Cornell, said she blames her husband’s death on sleeping pills. (Source: Casey Curry/Invision/AP, File)

(CNN) – The wife of musician Chris Cornell has spoken publicly for the first time since his death last May.

Vicky Cornell sat down with “Good Morning America” anchor Robin Roberts Wednesday.

She blames her husband’s death on the drugs she said he was prescribed to “help him sleep” after suffering a shoulder injury.

Cornell was found unresponsive in his hotel room after a concert in Detroit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his death suicide by hanging.

The subsequent toxicology report cited a mix of prescription drugs in his system.

Cornell was a recovering drug addict who had been sober since 2003. His wife said she blames herself for not seeing the warning signs that he had relapsed.

