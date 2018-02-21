Officials investigating Dearborn County tornado siren delay

The Dearborn County Emergency Management staff is working to correct a problem that has put their tornado sirens out of commission.

The county was put under a tornado warning by the National Weather Service on Tuesday around 4:45 a.m. Officials say they received calls claiming the sirens didn't go off right away.

“We were hit with a tornado warning from the National Weather Service and our sirens, some of them went off, most of them did not,” Director Jason Sullivan said.

Though February tornado warnings are not common, one issued for Southeastern Indiana almost four years ago to the day produced an EF-1 tornado. The tornado-produced 90 mph winds ripped through Osgood in Feb. 2014.

Sullivan confirmed the issue is a power source that needs to be replaced by their vendor. There is no timeline for when the repair will be done.

“The big concern for me is the fact that it’s, you know, two weeks until March,” Sullivan said. “We’re coming into severe weather season and we don’t know when this fix is going to be.”

For now, Dearborn County EMA is recommending residents keep their severe weather radios on, tune into local forecasters, or sign up for the Smart911 program.

“That will allow you to sign up to receive weather alerts sent directly to your phone ... when the National Weather Service would issue a tornado warning it will send that message directly to your phone as well," Sullivan said.

