Officials investigating Dearborn County tornado siren delay

The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.Full Story >
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.Full Story >
A family is Lawrence County is coping with the loss of a 4-year-old child following a tragic chain of events inside their home.Full Story >
A family is Lawrence County is coping with the loss of a 4-year-old child following a tragic chain of events inside their home.Full Story >
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.Full Story >
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.Full Story >
On Wednesday, Trump will host a "listening session" that will include people impacted by mass shootings in Parkland, Columbine, Colorado and Newtown, Connecticut.Full Story >
On Wednesday, Trump will host a "listening session" that will include people impacted by mass shootings in Parkland, Columbine, Colorado and Newtown, Connecticut.Full Story >
Fairfield police are working to identify two men they say are connected to three area thefts.Full Story >
Fairfield police are working to identify two men they say are connected to three area thefts.Full Story >