Security system captures sound of Ross Twp gunshots; police sear - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Security system captures sound of Ross Twp gunshots; police searching for shooter

Posted by Jessica Schmidt
Connect
Home security footage may have captured the sound of the gunshots. (WXIX) Home security footage may have captured the sound of the gunshots. (WXIX)
ROSS TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

A driver fired off shots from a pick-up truck Tuesday in the middle of several area neighborhoods. Now, Ross Township police are looking for that person.

Residents from Ross Township, Hanover Township, and Hamilton have told FOX19 NOW they heard gunshots Tuesday. One family even captured audio of the gunfire on their security system.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Witnesses believe the bullets came from a large, loud, black pick-up truck that was on the move. 

Neighbors are worried that someone could get hurt, and they want the person responsible caught. 

The driver's intentions are unknown.

Authorities have found several shell casings in Ross Township. There has been no word of any property damage.

Ross Township police are searching for information on the stray shooter, as well as the vehicle.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly