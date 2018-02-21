Security system captures sound of Ross Twp gunshots; police searching for shooter

Home security footage may have captured the sound of the gunshots. (WXIX)

A driver fired off shots from a pick-up truck Tuesday in the middle of several area neighborhoods. Now, Ross Township police are looking for that person.

Residents from Ross Township, Hanover Township, and Hamilton have told FOX19 NOW they heard gunshots Tuesday. One family even captured audio of the gunfire on their security system.

Ross Twp. Police are looking for a suspected shooter... someone they say was driving around in a truck last night firing shots. What other communities have been affected & how neighbors are reacting @ 10 on @FOX19. pic.twitter.com/MjUzSsD2EB — Jessica Schmidt (@JSchmidtTV) February 22, 2018

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Witnesses believe the bullets came from a large, loud, black pick-up truck that was on the move.

Neighbors are worried that someone could get hurt, and they want the person responsible caught.

The driver's intentions are unknown.

Authorities have found several shell casings in Ross Township. There has been no word of any property damage.

Ross Township police are searching for information on the stray shooter, as well as the vehicle.

