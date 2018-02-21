NKU law school dean resigns after women report demeaning behavior

The dean of Northern Kentucky University's law school has resigned.

The resignation comes after three women reported he made them bend over, reach high on bookcases repeatedly, and dance in front of him, among other acts that they considered demeaning, according to our media partners the Cincinnati Enquirer.

However, FOX19 NOW has been told that Jeffrey Standen could come back this fall at Chase College of Law because he is under tenure.

An NKU spokeswoman says the school doesn't have evidence of sexual misconduct claims, but did find evidence to support "a finding of an unhealthy culture of fear, intimidation, and bullying."

