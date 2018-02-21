Report: 3 charged in veteran's death after video shows his cries for help

The case involves the death of 89-year-old James Dempsey, a World War II veteran. (Source: Raycom Images)

DEKALB COUNTY, GA (RNN) - Two nurses and an aide in DeKalb County, GA, were indicted on several charges by a grand jury on Tuesday, according to WXIA.

The case involves the death of 89-year-old James Dempsey, a World War II veteran. WXIA obtained hidden camera video of Dempsey calling for help as he suffered respiratory distress.

The incident occurred at Northeast Atlanta Health and Rehabilitation in 2014.

Loyce Pickquet Agyeman, of Snellville, faces a felony murder charge and neglect to an elder person. Wanda Nuckles of Buford is charged with depriving an elder person of essential services.

Mable Turman, a certified nurse assistant from College Park, also faces the charge of neglect to an elder person.

Grand jurors returned a five-page indictment charging all three women on a single count of concealing the death of another.

A trial date has not been set.

