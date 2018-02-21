David Wise defends title, US gets third gold halfpipe gold

Ready for 76 degrees in February? We will break a heat record Tuesday.Full Story >
On Wednesday night the Villa Hills City Council listened to residents’ concerns about a controversial new development, which would fund the Benedictine Sisters retirement fund.Full Story >
The Kenton County Commonwealth attorney says Kenton County and Taylor Mill police are investigating a non-specific threat circulating on Facebook.Full Story >
The dean of Northern Kentucky University's law school has resigned.Full Story >
A driver fired off shots from a pick-up truck Tuesday in the middle of several area neighborhoods. Now, Ross Township police are looking for that person.Full Story >
Russian state TV reports that curler Alexander Krushelnitsky will give back his Olympic bronze medal after failing a drug test at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.Full Story >
It's the seventh gold medal for the U.S. in Pyeongchang, five of which have come from snowboard and freestyle skiing events.Full Story >
Anna Gasser edged two-time gold medalist Jamie Anderson in a thrilling final to earn gold in the Olympic debut of women's Big Air snowboarding.Full Story >
The United States had never won a medal of any kind in women's cross-country skiing prior to the race.Full Story >
Team USA won the first meeting between the neighboring nations at the 1998 Winter Olympics. The Canucks have won every other meeting.Full Story >
Sofia Goggia of Italy won the Olympic women's downhill race as Lindsey Vonn earned bronze.Full Story >
U.S. figure skaters Bradie Tennell, Mirai Nagasu and Karen Chen all stumbled on their opening jumps during the short program at the Pyeongchang Games.Full Story >
