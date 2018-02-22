Police: Woman called in fake gun threat in order to shoplift

The goal is to prevent users from creating or controlling accounts in an organized fashion to achieve a particular goal.Full Story >
Twenty long years after taking gold when the sport debuted in 1998, the United States snapped Canada's streak of four straight Olympic golds with a 3-2 shootout victory.Full Story >
The Dallas Mavericks have hired outside counsel to investigate allegations of inappropriate conduct by former team president Terdema Ussery in a Sports Illustrated report that described a hostile workplace environment for women.Full Story >
It's the seventh gold medal for the U.S. in Pyeongchang, five of which have come from snowboard and freestyle skiing events.Full Story >
The nasal spray had been off the market for two years because of its poor performance compared to the flu shot.Full Story >
