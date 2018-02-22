State high court to hear arguments on promotions tax dispute

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Supreme Court says it will hear arguments in a dispute over promotions offered by the Cincinnati Reds to ticket buyers including bobbleheads and other items.
At issue is whether the Reds are exempt from paying tax on the purchase of the promotional items.
Attorneys for the Reds argue they don't have to pay tax on the purchase of promotional items because they resell them as part of the ticket package.
Ohio law exempts companies from paying tax on items they buy to resell.
The state tax commissioner says the promotional items should be taxed because the Reds bought the items as giveaways and they aren't selling them with the tickets.
The state Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hold oral arguments. No date was set.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
More students were arrested this week in connection with threats against schools.Full Story >
More students were arrested this week in connection with threats against schools.Full Story >
Eastbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway is shut down due to a crash just after the Ridge Road exit.Full Story >
Eastbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway is shut down due to a crash just after the Ridge Road exit.Full Story >
Steady rain is crossing the Tri-State for your morning commute Thursday.Full Story >
Steady rain is crossing the Tri-State for your morning commute Thursday.Full Story >
Thursday is National Chili Day, a "holiday" that is near and dear to hearts (and stomachs) across greater Cincinnati.Full Story >
Thursday is National Chili Day, a "holiday" that is near and dear to hearts (and stomachs) across greater Cincinnati.Full Story >
On Wednesday night the Villa Hills City Council listened to residents’ concerns about a controversial new development, which would fund the Benedictine Sisters retirement fund.Full Story >
On Wednesday night the Villa Hills City Council listened to residents’ concerns about a controversial new development, which would fund the Benedictine Sisters retirement fund.Full Story >